

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. FDA, over concerns of quality standards and sterility concerns, reminded patients not to use sterile drug products manufactured by Pacifico National Inc, doing business as AmEx Pharmacy.



The regulatory authority had conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility and found evidence for possible contamination of drugs. Following this, on June 25, it had recommended that AmEx voluntarily recall all unexpired products and advised for remediation measures. However, the company ailed to address it effectively.



This prompted the agency to issue the request today to the outsourcing facility to call back the drugs and stop their production.



AmEX Pharmacy, based in Melbourne, Florida is focused on dermatology, ophthalmic care, womens health, pain management, etc. It is a registered human drug compounding outsourcing facility.



Commenting on, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said, 'We urge drug manufacturers and compounders to take appropriate action to ensure quality medicines as the agency continues our efforts to protect public health.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX