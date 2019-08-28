

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has unveiled its list of top-rated toys for 2019 that are selected by kids. This year's list includes 48 toys, and a new featured trend of 'gaming.'



The retail giant released the 2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The list includes many toys that are exclusive to Walmart.



Walmart noted that in addition to the 'Top Rated by Kids' toys, customers can find more toys in Walmart stores locations and online.



The retailer has categorized this year list of toys into six top categories: Famous Friends, Unboxing Toys, Interactive Toys, Outdoor Fun, Aspirational Play, and Gaming.



The 'Famous Friends' category was inspired by the make-believe adventures of kids' favorite famous characters in movie and television shows.



Some of toys chosen in this trend includes 6V Plush Simba and Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak - both exclusive to Walmart; Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower and Peppa Pig's Magical Parade.



The 'Unboxing Toys' category features toys like LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper, Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack, and What's In My Purse - Doll Purse. It also includes LOL Surprise OMG Doll.



The 'Interactive Toys' trend feature toys that respond to kids while playing. This year's top-rated toys include Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box and Nascar Crash Racers Track Set, both exclusive to Walmart, and Juno the Baby Elephant.



The top-rated toys in the 'Gaming' trend include Kraken Grn 2019, HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop and Cynosa Chroma Keyboard.



This year's list also includes Barbie Dreamplane, Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter and How to Train Your Hatching Dragon.



Walmart will host 'National Play Day' in-store events on September 14. The retail giant's shopping options for the toy shopping season including in-store Pick-up, free two-day shipping, and layaway plans that begin on August 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX