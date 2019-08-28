

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market traded in negative territory right through the session on Wednesday as the deepening inversion of the U.S. yield curve raised fears of a possible economic recession and rendered the mood bearish.



Weak data on Swiss investor sentiment hurt as well.



The benchmark SMI ended down 27.89 points, or 0.28%, at 9,758.19, after moving between 9,670.27 and 9,772.71.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 70.25 points, or 0.72%, at 9,786.08, after losing a total of about 1.3% in the previous three sessions.



The index, which edged down to a low of 9,685.69 in the first hour, rose to a high of 9,798.18 in late afternoon trades.



Lonza Group shares declined nearly 2%. Sika ended down 1.2%. Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Novartis, Richemont, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding shed 0.5 to 0.8%.



Alcon gained nearly 1.5%. LafargeHolcim, Swisscom, Givaudan and Nestle ended modestly higher.



Among Swiss Mid Price Index components, Baloise Holding declined 3.2% despite a surge in first-half profit. The company said first-half profit attributable to shareholders rose to 395 million francs, from 269.7 million francs in the year-earlier period.



AMS and Temenos Group lost 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively, and Logitech International shed about 1.6%.



GAM Holding shares advanced 2%, while Sunrise Communications, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Sp and Vifor Pharma settled with modest gains.



SHL Telemedicine Ltd. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of Netherlands based Kadima BV, 100% owner of 24CARE Inkoop BV, with an option to acquire the remaining 49% within 24 months of closing.



On the economic front, the Swiss investor sentiment index slipped to the lowest level since January, falling to -37.5 in August from -24 in the previous month and compared with -14.3 in the same month of the prior year. It was the lowest reading since January, amid increasing global growth concerns. Meantime, the assessment of the current economic situation fell to 24.0 from 26.9 in July and 57.1 a year earlier.



Most of the stock markets in Europe ended lower today after a cautious session. Among the major indices, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.2%. Germany's DAX declined 0.25% and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.34%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.35%.



