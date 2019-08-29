

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)



Lannett Company markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications.



Gained 34.33% to close Wednesday's (Aug.28) trading at $8.10.



News: Lannett has entered into an agreement with Sinotherapeutics Inc., a China-based specialty pharmaceutical company, to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets 100mg.



Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets 100mg is an AB-rated generic equivalent of Merck's Noxafil Delayed-Release Tablets. The drug is indicated for the treatment of invasive fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis in patients who are at risk of developing these infections due to a weakened immune system.



Lannett expects to commence shipping the product shortly.



Recent event:



On August 27, 2019, the Company reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2019.



Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $14.7 million or $0.37 per share compared with $24.5 million or $0.64 per share for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $133.8 million in the recent fiscal fourth quarter compared with $170.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2020, on an adjusted basis, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $525 million to $545 million. On a non-GAAP basis, annual net sales in fiscal 2019 were $655.4 million.



2. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)



Plus Therapeutics, formerly Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is DocePLUS, a complex, injectable, patented, albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal docetaxel. Gained 28.76% to close Wednesday's trading at $19.25. The stock is up over 150% in the last 5 trading days.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- A 1-for-50 reverse stock split was implemented and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 6, 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- A phase II clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with the platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2019.



3. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)



Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical program, ONS-5010, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases.



Gained 21.21% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.60.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead product candidate ONS-5010 is under two phase III clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration, dubbed NORSE 1 and NORSE 2.



The primary data from the NORSE 1 study is expected in the third quarter of calendar 2020.



At June 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $14.0 million.



4. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)



Community Health Systems is an operator of general acute care hospitals.



Gained 18.23% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.14.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On August 5, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Net loss attributable to Community Health's common stockholders was $167 million or $1.47 per share for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $110 million or $0.97 per share for the same period in 2018. Net operating revenues for the recent second quarter totaled $3.302 billion, a 7.3percent decrease, compared with $3.562 billion for the same period in 2018.



5. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)



PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company. Revenue is generated from sales of *SkinTE and contract research operations.



Gained 18.07% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.05.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On August 26, 2019, it was announced that Denver Lough, Steve Gorlin, and David Seaburg have resigned from their positions as Directors of the Company at the same time.



The remaining directors have appointed David Seaburg to the position of President of the Company. In that capacity, he will continue to serve as a member of the Office of Chief Executive for the Company, noted PolarityTE.



-- On August 8, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.326 million compared to $320 thousand in the year-ago quarter. Sales of SkinTE in the recent second quarter were $504 thousand, up 70% over the year-ago quarter.



*SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin designed to regenerate full-thickness, functional skin for skin repair, reconstruction, and replacement.



The Company ended June 30, 2019, with our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of approximately $58.2 million.



Upcoming event:



-- The Company is scheduled to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2019, in New York, NY. -- A meet with investors during the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference is slated for September 10, 2019 in New York, NY.



6. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)



PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders.



Gained 16.98% to close Wednesday's trading at $9.44.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's pipeline includes PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor, for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery, and PB1046, a once-weekly novel treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.



-- In June 2019, PhaseBio announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 2a trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in older and elderly subjects. The trial is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A Phase 2b trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor is expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A Phase 3 trial of PB2452 for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor is expected to be initiated in 2020.



