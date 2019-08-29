

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) could start online sales of its devices in India within months, benefiting from new rules in the country, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



India's rules previously forced companies like Apple to source at least 30% of their production locally, but now that number will include exports. It bypasses Apple's problem with having most of its manufacturing based in China.



Apple is planning to begin iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales online 'in the coming months,' though no specific target launch date for sales was specified by Bloomberg. A new store in Mumbai is in development and is likely set to open next year, the report said.



