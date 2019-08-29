

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to the Group declined to 225 million euros from last year's 261 million euros. The decline in profit mainly reflected a lower contribution from Alstom.



Current operating profit, however, increased to 453 million euros from 333 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the period increased 11 percent to 17.45 billion euros from last year's 15.74 billion euros. Sales grew 5% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect to improve Group profitability and generate 300 million euros of free cash flow at Bouygues Telecom.



