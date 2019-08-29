

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) said it delivered solid profit growth in 2019, backed up by strong cash generation, despite weakening macroeconomic conditions in many markets. The company said 19 countries delivered all-time records, and the International business grew net fees by 7%.



For the year ended 30 June 2019, profit before tax declined 3 percent to 231.2 million pounds. Earnings per share was 10.97 pence compared to 11.30 pence. Before exceptional items, profit before tax increased 3 percent to 246.3 million pounds. Basic earnings per share before exceptional items was 11.92 pence compared to 11.44 pence. Operating profit before exceptional items was 248.8 million pounds, an increase of 4 percent, like-for-like, from previous year.



Fiscal year net fees improved to 1.13 billion pounds from 1.07 billion pounds, a year ago. Turnover was 6.07 billion pounds compared to 5.75 billion pounds, last year.



The Board proposed to increase the final core dividend by 4 percent to 2.86 pence per share, resulting in an increase to the full-year core dividend to 3.97 pence per share, up 4% on prior year. The Board also proposed a further special dividend of 5.43 pence per share.



