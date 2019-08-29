Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 881825 ISIN: GB0004161021 Ticker-Symbol: HAY 
Frankfurt
29.08.19
08:01 Uhr
1,517 Euro
-0,062
-3,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,450
1,514
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAYS
HAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAYS PLC1,517-3,93 %