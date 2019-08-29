

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported that its group share of net profit for fiscal year 2019 was 1.46 billion euros, down 8% from last year, hurt by one-off items and an unfavourable basis of comparison.



Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 1.65 billion euros, an increase of 9.5% from the prior year.



Annual sales were 9.18 billion euros, an increase of 5.3% from last year. Organic sales growth was 6.0%.



For fiscal year 2020, the company expects organic growth in net profit from recurring operations to be between 5% and 7%.



