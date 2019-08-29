

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Thursday as some easing of trade worries and optimism over the formation of a new government in Italy helped lift demand for riskier assets such as equities.



Spot gold held steady at $1,538.90 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,547.75 an ounce.



European markets are rallying and U.S. stock futures turned positive after Italy's 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party said they would try to form a coalition and avoid snap elections.



Elsewhere, China's Commerce Ministry reportedly said during a weekly briefing that both sides 'should create necessary conditions' to continue negotiations and that China was against escalating the trade war.



Significantly, the comments came a day after the Trump administration officially stamped its extra 5 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.



Gold prices remain somewhat supported by increasing chances of a hard Brexit and concerns over slowing global growth.



The British pound edged lower, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to prorogue parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline.



San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Thursday that uncertainty and a global growth slowdown are having an impact on the U.S. economy and she was in 'watch and see' mode in assessing the need for another U.S. interest-rate cut.



