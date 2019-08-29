

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) said its results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reflect the impact of the company's continued actions to drive improved profitability in the core business. Adjusted earnings per share rose 3.8 percent year-over-year. Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings guidance range.



For the first-quarter, adjusted net income per share was $0.27, compared to $0.26, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Mark Walchirk, CEO of Patterson Companies, said: 'Despite experiencing modest internal sales growth in the quarter, we drove improved profitability in both of our business segments through operational improvements, effective mix management and expense discipline.'



First-quarter consolidated net sales were approximately $1.33 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Internal sales, which are adjusted, increased 0.4 percent. Reported net sales in Animal Health segment, which comprised approximately 62 percent of the company's total sales, were $817.5 million compared to $825.2 million, last year.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project non-GAAP adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.37.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX