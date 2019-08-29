

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said, for fiscal 2019, the company now expects: pre-tax income to be slightly positive; and total revenue to increase in the low single-digits.



For the second-quarter, pre-tax loss was $0.7 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.5 million, prior year. The company noted that its pre-tax loss included the impact of unfavorable currency fluctuations compared to the previous year.



Second-quarter total revenues were $79.2 million compared to $83.2 million, prior year. Consolidated net retail sales were $75.2 million compared to $81.0 million, last year.



