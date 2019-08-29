

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer confidence rose in August, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to minus 7.6 in August from minus 8.0 in July.



The economic sentiment indicator was 2.3 in August, same as in the previous month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator rose to minus 3.2 in August from minus 3.7 in the preceding month.



The construction sector measure increased to minus 12.2 in August from minus 12.8 in the prior month.



The morale reflecting the trade sector and services fell to 2.5 and 11.3, respectively.



