

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) said that it expects earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.16, which includes about $9 million, or $0.03 per share, of discrete costs. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday pre-market trade, DLTR is currently trading at $105.60, up $6.00 or 6.02 percent.



The company estimates consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $5.66 billion - $5.77 billion, based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise. Analysts expect revenues of $5.74 billion for the third-quarter.



Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2019 are now expected to range from $23.57 billion to $23.79 billion compared to the company's previously expected range of $23.51 billion to $23.83 billion. This estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and 1.3% selling square footage growth.



The company now anticipates net income per share for full-year fiscal 2019 to be between $4.90 and $5.11, compared to the prior outlook of $4.77 to $5.07 per share. The company's updated outlook does not include the recently announced tariff increases, as the company is currently working to mitigate these costs.



Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2019 earnings of $5.14 per share on annual revenues of $23.68 billion.



