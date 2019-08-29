

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT) said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises.



Wipro said that, in order to accelerate Google Cloud adoption, its Cloud Studio and Enterprise Digital Operations Center have been integrated with Velostrata, Google Kubernetes Engine and other Google Cloud services to bring a DevOps-oriented pipeline approach to industrialized migration.



Wipro noted that it will also integrate Anthos, Google's open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world into these offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers.



