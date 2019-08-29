

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Expanding its initiative to reduce plastic waste, Marriott International announced that most of its hotels worldwide will eliminate tiny, single-use toiletry bottles by December 2020.



These tiny shampoo, conditioner and bath gel bottles in guest-room showers will be replaced with larger, pump-topped recyclable bottles.



Once implemented completely, the world's largest hotel chain expects the program to prevent about 500 million tiny bottles or about 1.7 million pounds of plastic from going to landfills annually. This represents a 30 percent annual reduction from current amenity plastic usage.



Marriott, which welcomes more than 1 million guests each night, began the initiative to offer larger-size toiletries in early 2018. About 20 percent of Marriott's more than 7,000 properties are now offering large bottles.



The company's first global plastics-reduction initiative last year addressed disposable plastic straws. 'As of last month, the company estimates annual diversion of 1 billion plastic straws from landfills,' Marriott said.



The company is also on the way to reduce landfill waste by 45 percent by responsibly sourcing its top 10 product purchase categories by 2025.



The move coincides with efforts taken by major countries and companies around the world to reduce the heightened threat of plastics.



European Union is banning many single-use plastic items from 2021, while India is set to launch a campaign to scrap single-use plastics from cities and villages by 2022.



In its efforts to comply with the upcoming EU regulations, McDonald's recently opened an experimental 'Better McDonald's Store' in Germany for 10 days. It was a nearly plastic-free restaurant in Berlin, which offered edible waffle cups, paper straws, wooden cutlery and packaging made from grass for sandwiches.



McDonald's UK is taking out plastic lids from all of its McFlurry options, which is expected to reduce plastic waste by 383 metric tons per year. The unit also plans to remove single-use plastic.



Further, Air India is said to be planning to ban single use plastics in flights from October 2019.



