

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Golf-Car Co. recalled about 16,000 Yamaha golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles over concerns of a fire hazard due to overheating and melting of the module that regulates power to the vehicle's USB ports. This also include model year 2017 and 2018 vehicles that have been previously recalled.



Yamaha Golf-Car Co., a unit of Yamaha motor Co., makes golf, utility, and specialty vehicles in the golf industry in Newnan, Georgia in the U.S since 1985.



The recall involves model year 2017, 2018 and 2019 of golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles and utility vehicles of various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver.



The model names of the affected vehicles include Drive2 Fleet DC, Drive2 Fleet AC, and Adventurer Two AC of model years 2017 and 2018, as well as Drive2 Fleet DC, UMAX TWO AC, UMAX Rally AC and UMAX Rally 2+2 AC of model year 2019.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the USB charging device in the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer for free repair.



Yamaha has so far received five reports of fire incidents and 100 reports of a melted USB voltage-reducer module. However, no injuries have been reported.



All these U.S. assembled vehicles were manufactured by Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Co. They were sold exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers across the U.S. from June 2016 through June 2019 for between $6,000 and $11,000.



In October 2018, Yamaha had recalled 145,000 model year 2016 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles due to a crash hazard as then accelerator pedal return spring can break.



Earlier in February 2018, it had called back about 161,000 Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) due to crash hazard as the brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs could potentially fail.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX