

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of Tele Columbus AG today approved the proposal of United Internet AG to appoint a new Supervisory Board of the company.



United Internet said it welcomed the decision of the Annual General Meeting, as it shows that a vast majority of shareholders would also like to see a new start in the Supervisory Board in this crucial phase for the company.



As the largest single shareholder, United Internet will continue to support the implementation of Tele Columbus' strategy constructively.



