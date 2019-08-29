

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's (MCD) and a group of 2,000 franchisees are rolling out a new anti-harassment training to its US employees, as the burger giant strives to improve workplace atmosphere for its employees.



McDonald's USA and the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA), the elected body representing more than 2,000 McDonald's U.S. franchisees, announced the program to educate and empower about 850,000 individuals working at McDonald's brand restaurants across the country. The training will provide employees with important information, resources and training that support building healthy relationships and trusting work environments.



This training will start in October and builds on the training launched in the fall of 2018, which was completed by 95% of U.S. franchisees and restaurant general managers. The training will utilize both computer-based training and in-person discussions.



'There is a deeply important conversation around safe and respectful workplaces in communities throughout the U.S. and around the world,' said Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald's USA. 'Together with our franchisees, we have a responsibility to take action on this issue and are committed to promoting positive change. These actions are one more step we are taking to raise awareness at all levels of McDonald's that will transfer both inside and outside the workplace.'



'Our aim is that each of the over 2,000 U.S. franchisees commit to implementing the program in their restaurants so that the positive impact of this training reaches all individuals who work at brand McDonald's restaurants,' said Dorothy Stingley, a member of the NFLA executive team, President of McDonald's Women Operators Network, franchise owner and 36-year veteran of the McDonald's business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX