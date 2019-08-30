

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines announced that its frequent flyer miles awarded to customers will now never expire.



MileagePlus members previously only had an 18-month window to use to frequent flyer miles before expiration.



'We want to demonstrate to our members that we are committing to them for the long-haul and giving customers a lifetime to use miles is an exceptionally meaningful benefit,' said Luc Bondar, vice president of loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United.



'Our MileagePlus program provides customers more ways to earn and use miles than any other U.S. airline. More customers used miles to book award trips in 2018 than in any year before, and we expect with today's announcement that even more will use miles to travel the world in the years to come.'



United's competitors Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways had removed their loyalty program's expiration dates in 2011 and June, 2013, respectively.



