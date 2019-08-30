

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies reportedly plans to launch its new flagship smartphone Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Europe even though it might not be supported by Google's official Android operating system as well as apps from Google Play Store.



According to Reuters, Huawei is set to unveil its new Mate 30 series on September 18 in Munich, Germany.



The Mate 30 will be Huawei's first major smartphone launch since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration effectively banned the company in mid-May. The ongoing dispute between the US and China has created some real problems for Huawei and its devices.



Although Huawei was offered a 90-day reprieve from this ban, Google has now told Reuters that Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 flagship handset 'cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services'.



Huawei, which is currently the world's second-largest smartphone maker behind Samsung, will be very badly affected if it cannot fix the Google-support problem.



