

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has set September 10 as the date for its next special event, when the company generally unveil latest phones and new products and upgrades. The event will be live from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.



According to Bloomberg, the image for the announcement that features a multicolored Apple logo may indicate new iPhone options.



In the previous special event on June 3, the company announced the upgraded operating systems for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac, and a brand new one for iPad. It also introduced the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.



During March 25 special event, the technology giant announced the new Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card. On September 12 last year, the company launched the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX