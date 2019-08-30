

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said ofatumumab showed superiority over Aubagio in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II studies. The head-to-head studies met the primary endpoints with ofatumumab showing a clinically meaningful reduction in the number of confirmed relapses. The company expects to begin submissions to health authorities by 2019-end.



Novartis gained rights for ofatumumab from Genmab in all indications in 2015. The company started a Phase III program for ofatumumab in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX