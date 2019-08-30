

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alvin Kennard, an Alabama man, who has served over 36 years of life imprisonment without parole is finally going to be released, according to reports. And the crime he committed that led to his imprisonment in 1984 was that he stole $50.75 from a bakery.



Kennard was in his 20s when he committed that crime and was charged with first-degree robbery then. Under Alabama's old 'three strikes law', he was slapped with the harsh sentence of 'Life Without Parole' and sent to Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama in May 1984.



Now aged 58, Kennard wants to take up a job to support himself when he is released from the prison, according to reports.



