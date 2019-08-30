

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said the Independent Review Committee or IRC, who carried out an independent review into the use of funds donated by Ferrexpo to the Blooming Land Charity, has now completed its work. The IRC found that none of Ferrexpo's directors, management or employees have had any involvement in any possible misappropriation of money.



However, the report by IRC indicate that some of the funds could have been misappropriated. The Board said it is considering further steps in this regard.



