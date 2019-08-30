

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) announced the appointment of Alex Whitehouse, UK Managing Director, as CEO, and a member of the Board. Also, the Group appointed Colin Day as Non-Executive Chairman of the company. Duncan Leggett, Group Director, will become acting CFO.



Premier Foods said acting CEO Alastair Murray has agreed with the Board to leave the company and step down from the Board, effective immediately.



Colin Day said: 'It is the intention to further strengthen the Board with the appointment of an additional two independent non-executive directors as soon as possible.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX