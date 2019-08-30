Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1JWNB ISIN: GB00B7N0K053 Ticker-Symbol: FOJ1 
Frankfurt
29.08.19
08:04 Uhr
0,359 Euro
-0,018
-4,78 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER FOODS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER FOODS
PREMIER FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREMIER FOODS PLC0,359-4,78 %