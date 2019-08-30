

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The yen rose to 106.29 against the greenback, 117.37 against the euro and 129.49 against the pound, from its early lows of 106.55, 117.82 and 129.82, respectively.



The yen hit a 2-day high of 107.63 against the franc from yesterday's closing value of 107.95.



The yen gained to 79.87 against the loonie, 66.93 against the kiwi and 71.34 against the aussie, coming off from its previous lows of 80.20, 67.30 and 71.76, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 104.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the euro, 125.00 against the pound, 105.00 against the franc, 76.00 against the loonie, 64.00 against the kiwi and 68.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX