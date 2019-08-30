

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is set to release Eurozone flash inflation and unemployment figures. Inflation is expected to ease slightly to 1 percent in August from 1.1 percent in July. The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 7.5 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the franc. Against the greenback, it declined.



The euro was worth 117.50 against the yen, 0.9074 against the pound, 1.0915 against the franc and 1.1043 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX