

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker Sandoz, a Novartis division, recalled about 636,000 bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe, citing failure of child-resistant cap.



The recall involves certain lot numbers of the drug, which were sold in clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from July 2018 through August 2019.



The recalled bottles have 'Sandoz,' the name of the medication, dosage, and National Drug Code or NDC on the front of the bottle labels. The lot number and expiration date are given on the side of the bottle labels.



According to the company, the prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The drug holds the risk of poisoning if swallowed by children.



Sandoz urged consumers to immediately secure the medications and contact the firm for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap.



In June, Lupin Pharmaceuticals had recalled more than 18,000 bottles of an antiboitic drug used to treat bacterial infections. The company said it received a complaint of metal piece identified in the product bottle prior to the reconstitution.



Many products were recalled recently citing children's safety. Last week, Piping Rock Health Products recalled about 18,600 units of wintergreen essential oil due to poisoning risk for children if they ingest it. In July, San Diego-based Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals had recalled 11,580 units of wintergreen Oil due to a risk of poisoning for young children.



Contigo recalled 5.7 million kids water bottles in U.S. due to a risk of choking. SAMpark LLC recalled children's pajama sets for burn injury risk.



