

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.18 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $24.16 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.64 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.25 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 to $0.25 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.85



