

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose sharply on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as Giuseppe Conte returned as Prime Minister to form a new government in Italy and new signs of U.S.-China trade talks emerged.



Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Germany is seeking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent at 379.57 after rising 1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rallying 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



Swiss drugmaker Novartis advanced 1.8 percent after announcing positive sturdy results for its prospective multiple sclerosis drug ofatumumab.



Banks Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose around 1 percent after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds is 'under very serious consideration' in a bid to steepen the yield curve.



Tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot climbed 1-3 percent on hopes that new talks between the United States and China in September can lead to progress.



German real estate companies were rising on the buzz that a rent freeze in Berlin could be watered down. Deutsche Wohnen soared 12.4 percent and Vonovia rallied 5.5 percent.



Mining giants BHP, Glencore and Rio Tinto climbed 1-2 percent after a nickel processing plant owned by Metallurgical Corp of China spilled mine waste into Papua New Guinea's Basamuk Bay, sparking fears of a possible closure.



Builders merchant and DIY group Grafton surged 6.8 percent after it posted an uptick in half-yearly profits.



IT group Micro Focus jumped 6.5 percent after steep losses in the previous session.



Footwear retailer Shoe Zone slumped 34 percent to hit a record low after a warning that its annual results would be below expectations.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales declined at the fastest pace seen so far this year in July, signaling weak household spending at the start of the third quarter.



Retail turnover decreased a faster-than-expected 2.2 percent month-on-month, reversing a 3 percent rise in June, official data showed.



However, on a yearly basis, retail sales rebounded 4.4 percent after falling 1.6 percent in June. This was the fastest increase in three months.



An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in August after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed.



The Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.18 from 0.21 in July. In June, the reading was 0.14.



U.K. house prices increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.



