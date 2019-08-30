

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, the dollar firmed up and equities gained ground as Giuseppe Conte returned as Prime Minister to form a new government in Italy and new signs of U.S.-China trade talks emerged.



Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,525.62 per ounce after gaining nearly 8 percent so far this month on fears of slowing global growth, Brexit worries and uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade war. The contract is heading for a fourth monthly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,534.65 an ounce.



Trade worries eased somewhat after China said it is seeking to de-escalate the trade war with the U.S.



U.S. President Donald Trump later told Fox News the U.S. and China are scheduled to hold talks at a 'different level,' although he did not clarify what that means.



Meanwhile, amid heightened recession fears, investors now await a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey for further direction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX