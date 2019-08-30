

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed in August, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.9 percent rise in July. That was in line with economists' expectation. In June, inflation was 2.6 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 7.2 percent annually in August, while prices for electricity, gas and other fuels and fuels for personal transport equipment declined by 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX