

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has announced an investment in the foods division of Grupo Vibra, one of the leading Brazilian Poultry producers. Grupo Vibra will spin-off its Agrogen unit, into a separate company, as part of the deal.



'This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Brazil to meet the growing needs of Brazilian customers and of priority demand markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. It's part of our strategy to develop a more flexible supply chain and mitigate the volatility of our previous model, which relied primarily on U.S. exports,' said Donnie King, group president, international & chief administration officer for Tyson Foods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX