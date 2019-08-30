

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) agreed to pay $1.9 million to Summit County, Ohio and $3.1 million to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, resolving all claims against the company in connection with the upcoming October 2019 Cleveland trial in the federal opioid multidistrict litigation.



The company noted that it is seeking indemnification from other parties relating to one of its products involved in the litigation. Allergan does not have liability for generic claims. All generic assets were sold to Teva in 2016.



