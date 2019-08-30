

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price decline slowed in August, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.3 percent drop in July.



The core CPI , which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.2 percent monthly in August, following a 0.1 percent fall in July.



On an annual basis, core CPI declined 3.5 percent in August, following a 2.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August, following a 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent annually in August, following a 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production declined 3.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.5 percent decrease in June.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 3.5 percent in July, after a 4.7 percent drop in the preceding month.



Another data from Statistics Portugal showed that the retail sales increased 4.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.2 percent rise in June.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales remained unchanged in July after a 1.2 percent decline in the previous month.



