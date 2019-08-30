

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Pearhead Inc. issued a recall for about 6,200 Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys, citing laceration and choking hazards to young children.



The decision was taken after receiving two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported.



The toys, made in China, were sold from January to August 2019 at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box and other specialty stores nationwide. It was also sold online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com. Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys was priced at $8, and Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set had a price tag of $40



The toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. The toys, which can be connected to one another, were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors.



They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set that consists four sets of bath toys, including the Ubbi Connecting Bath Toy.



According to the company, the recalled toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration and choking hazards.



The company has asked the consumers to return the recalled toys for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy.



In recent recalls related to kids' products, Crate and Barrel last week recalled 1,500 push walkers, noting that they can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.



London Bridge in early August recalled around 7,500 units of matching infant sock and wrist rattle sets over possible choking hazard.



Dorel Juvenile Group USA recently recalled about 24,000 units of inclined sleepers as a precautionary measure after infant deaths were reported while using other inclined sleep products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX