

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, Statistics Estonia reported Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 3.6 percent from last year, after expanding 5 percent in the first quarter of 2019.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded by seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent. GDP expanded by adjusted 3.8 percent annually.



Data showed that domestic demand grew 5.7 percent, driven by a 24.6 percent increase in investments. Private consumption gained moderately by 1.1 percent.



The exports of goods and services grew 2.2 percent in the second quarter. At the same time, imports of goods and services advanced 5 percent.



