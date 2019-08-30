

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening positive on Friday.



It is a quiet day as far as economic announcements are concerned and Personal Income and Outlays for July is the major focus.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are climbing up. The geopolitical developments as well as commodity price movements are closely watched by the investors.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were improving 42.00 points.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels in late-day trading but held on to strong gains. The Dow surged up 326.15 points or 1.3 percent to 26,362.25, the Nasdaq soared 116.51 points or 1.5 percent to 7,973.39 and the S&P 500 jumped 36.64 points or 1.3 percent at 2,924.58.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The Chicago Purchase Managers Index for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 47.5, higher than 44.4 in July.



Consumer Sentiment for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 92.3, slightly up from 92.1 in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares slipped into the red as investors awaited manufacturing data for directional cues. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged down 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,886.24 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up early gains to end on a flat note.



Japanese shares rose as the yen moved lower. The Nikkei average climbed 243.44 points, or 1.19 percent, to 20,704.37 while the broader Topix index closed 1.46 percent higher at 1,511.86.



Australian markets ended sharply higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 96.80 points, or 1.49 percent, to 6,604.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 92.50 points, or 1.40 percent, at 6,698.20.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 47.42 points or 0.87 percent. Germany's DAX is up 134.61 points or 1.14 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 47.37points or 0.66 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 93.47 points or 0.95 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.84 percent.



