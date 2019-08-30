

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth gained steam in the second quarter, latest data from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday, confirming an initial estimate released on August 14.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, after a 0.2 percent increase in the first quarter, which was revised from 0.1 percent.



Quarterly growth is being driven by growth in the export sector and private consumption, the agency said.



The Danish economy expanded 2.1 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year.



