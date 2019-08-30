

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is revamping its menu this fall. The Mexican fast-food chain, owned by Yum! Brands, is making changes to its menu starting September 12, by simplifying options and cutting nine items.



Taco Bell said it is giving its menu a brand new look-and-feel to help make ordering items easier.



'It's kind of like our version of decluttering a closet. We removed some items and updated it with a craveable assortment that includes best-sellers and updated combo options,' the company said in a blog post.



The food chain is removing nine items from its menu, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos.



The other items leaving the Taco Bell menu include Chips and Salsa, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, Beefy Mini Quesadilla, XXL Grilled Stuff Burrito, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller and Double Decker Taco.



However, the company is introducing new combo items, including Crunchy Tacos Supreme, Soft Tacos Supreme, Burrito Supreme, Steak Quesarito and Nachos BellGrande, among others.



Companies are trying to entice customers with innovative menus amid stiff competition in the fast-food industry.



Earlier this week, Taco Bell's sister company KFC had said it is testing plant-based 'fried chicken' in partnership with alternative meat maker Beyond Meat at a single restaurant in Atlanta.



In July, Taco Bell said it was facing a shortage for tortillas nationwide, forcing some of its restaurants to stop selling quesadillas and burritos made with the wrap.



According to the company, some restaurants were experiencing supplier shortages for tortillas, the ten-inch wraps used in many menu items including supreme tacos, Crunchwraps and others. Meanwhile, a report by CNN said Taco Bell's competitors Chipotle and Qdoba are not facing this shortage.



