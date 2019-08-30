

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized automaker General Motors for shifting its auto production to China despite getting a federal bailout and its shrinking workforce in the U.S.



'General Motors, which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?,' Trump said on Twitter.



Trump's criticism of GM is apparently in response to a Bloomberg report that the automaker is now the third-largest behind rivals Ford and Fiat Chrysler in the number of union-represented workers it employs in the U.S.



According to the Bloomberg report, GM has only 46,000 UAW workers in the U.S. The company was once the largest private-sector employer in the country.



GM is a frequent target of Trump's attacks as the automaker cuts down its domestic production and shift operations to countries like China and Mexico.



In March, Trump urged General Motors CEO Mary Barra to 'do something quickly' to reopen the company's Lordstown, Ohio, plant that was idled for more than a week.



The President has also attacked the automaker for ending production at plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. In November 2018, Trump threatened to cut electric-vehicle and other subsidies that have benefited GM for its plans to close several U.S. factories.



Trump's comments hit at GM's strong position in the electric-car market in the U.S., where along with Tesla, the auto giant has benefited from tax incentives implemented during the Obama administration to spur sales of battery-powered vehicles.



However, the Bloomberg report noted that since emerging from bankruptcy, GM has invested $23 billion in the US, nearly five times the amount it has spent in Mexico.



