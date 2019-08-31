

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was hacked on Friday. Several offensive tweets, including racial slurs, were posted on Dorsey's account.



The accounted tweeted a flurry of rogue tweets just after 3:30pm ET. A group referring to itself as Chuckling Squad took the credit for the hacking. Dorsey has more than 4.21 million followers.



A Twitter spokesperson said the company was aware Dorsey's account was compromised and the company was investigating what happened. The company deleted the tweets around 4:10 p.m.



'The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter's systems have been compromised,' the company reported.



Recently, few similar accounts hacks were reported, including that of YouTube stars James Charles and Shane Dawson.



