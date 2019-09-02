

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced that detailed results from the Phase III DAPA-HF trial showed that Farxiga on top of standard of care reduced both the incidence of cardiovascular death and the worsening of heart failure. The topline results announced in the previous month demonstrated that DAPA-HF met the primary endpoint.



Separately AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) presented detailed results from the Phase III THEMIS trial, in which Brilinta plus aspirin reduced the relative risk for the composite of cardiovascular death, heart attack, or stroke by 10% compared with aspirin alone. The company said it will work with regulatory authorities to explore an update to the Brilinta label.



