

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has ordered two more 777-300 Extended Range airplanes. The order is valued at $751 million at current list prices. The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



The 777-300ER can carry up to 396 passengers in a two-class configuration. It has a maximum range of 7,370 nautical miles.



The KLM Group has a fleet of 209 aircraft. The carrier operates 29 777s, including 14 777-300ERs. It also flies 747s and the 787 Dreamliner family.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX