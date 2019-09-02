

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Thereafter, final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release euro area factory PMI data.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro recovered against the yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback. Versus the pound, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.0889 against the franc, 116.68 against the yen, 0.9038 against the pound and 1.0980 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



