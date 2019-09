BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI figures are due at 4.30 am ET Monday. The PMI is seen at 48.8 in August versus 48.0 in July.



The pound fell against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The pound was worth 1.1977 against the franc, 128.56 against the yen, 0.9077 against the euro and 1.2097 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



