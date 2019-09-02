

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market was up marginally in late morning trades Monday, with investors making cautious moves amid concerns about U.S.-China trade dispute and digesting the latest data on manufacturing activity in Germany.



The benchmark DAX was up 12.75 points, or 0.1%, at 11,952.03. On Friday, the DAX advanced 0.85%, after rising 1.18% a session earlier.



According to data released by Markit Economics, manufacturing activity was little changed in August. The IHS Markit Germany Manufacturing PMI came in at 43.5 in August 2019, little-changed from a preliminary estimate of 43.6 and compared to a seven-year low of 43.2 in the previous month.



This is the eighth month of contraction in the country's manufacturing sector. New orders fell the most since April and output fell for the seventh straight month, while employment contracted the most in about seven years.



The report said the rate of decline in input prices was the quickest since March 2016 and factory gate prices dropped the most since April 2016.



RWE moved up by about 3%. Beiersdorf, Lufthansa, Muench.Rueckvers, Merck, Deutsche Post, Henkel and Deutsche Telekom gained 0.7 to 1%.



Wirecard, Thyssenkrupp, Infineon, Vonovia, Adidas, SAP and Bayer declined 0.7 to 1%.



Shares of auto major Volkswagen were down by about 0.4%. According to reports citing court documents, lawyers for owners of about 98,000 Volkswagen U.S. vehicles that had fuel economy labels which overstated efficiency will ask a U.S. judge for $26 million in attorney's fees and costs.



On the trade front, a new round of tariffs by the U.S. and China took effect over the weekend. U.S. tariffs on about $112 billion worth of Chinese imports went into effect on Sunday, while China started to impose retaliatory tariffs on some of the $75 billion worth of U.S. goods it has targeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX