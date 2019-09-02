

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Monday, even as the mood remained somewhat cautious amid worries about U.S.-China trade dispute after the latest tariff hikes by the two nations took effect over the weekend.



Brexit issue weighed as well, but some positive economic data from the euro region and the rally in the U.K. market due to pound's sharp decline helped push stock prices higher in European markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. was up sharply, with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining about 1.3%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were up 0.2% and 0.23%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI was rising 0.42%.



In the U.K. market, shares of multi-national companies surged higher after pound sterling tumbled against most major currencies.



AstraZeneca Pharma and Imperial Brands gained 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. BAE Systems, Experian, Relx, Diageo, Centrica, Halma and 3i Group also rose sharply.



In Germany, RWE gained nearly 4%. Merck, Beiersdorf, Deutsche TeleKom, Deutsche Bank, Muench.Rueckvers, Henkel and Deutsche Post were also notably higher.



In the French market, Sanofi, Pernod Ricard, L'Oreal, Orange and Veolia Environment moved higher, while Bouygues, ArcelorMittal, Michelin, Capgemini and STMicroElectronics were weak.



Adecco, Swiss Re, Roche Holdings, Credit Suisse, LafargeHolcim, SGS and Lonza Group were among the notable gainers in the Swiss market.



In economic news, the eurozone manufacturing sector continued to contract for the seventh straight month in August. However, the pace of decline slowed from previous month, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.0 in August from 46.5 in July. This was the second lowest reading since April 2013 and in line with the flash estimate published on August 22.



The improvement in the headline index was replicated in the main across the euro area, with only Ireland recording a fall in its PMI during August.



In Germany, the PMI remained at historically low level. In contrast, France and the Netherlands continued to experience moderate manufacturing growth.



Germany's manufacturing sector remained firmly on contraction in August. The final IHS Markit/BME manufacturing PMI came in at 43.5 in August, up from from July's seven-year low of 43.2. The flash reading was 43.6.



Faced with sharply falling inflows of new work, goods producers scaled back output and cut jobs more steeply in August.



France's manufacturing sector rebounded in August driven by recovery in both output and new orders. The final PMI improved to 51.1 in August from 49.7 in July. The initial estimate for August was 51.0.



The UK manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace for seven years in August as high economic and political uncertainty weighed on new work and output volumes, survey results from IHS Markit revealed.



The headline IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.4 in August from 48.0 in July. This was the lowest score since July 2012.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Retail sales rose a working day adjusted real 1.4% year-on-year in July, following a 0.7% increase in June. The latest increase in sales was the highest since October last year, when sales showed a similar growth.



On the Brexit front, the Labour Party is set to publish its legislation plan to block a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday. According to reports, the Conservative lawmakers have been threatened with expulsion from the party in the event of them joining efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.



On the trade front, a new round of tariffs by the U.S. and China took effect over the weekend. U.S. tariffs on about $112 billion worth of Chinese imports went into effect on Sunday, while China started to impose retaliatory tariffs on some of the $75 billion worth of U.S. goods it has targeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX