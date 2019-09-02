

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The downturn in Italy's manufacturing sector continued as firms registered a thirteenth consecutive decline in both output and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 48.7 in August from 48.5 in July. A score below 50 indicates contraction.



Output and new orders decreased for thirteenth month in a row. However, the latest fall in output was the least pronounced since May, the survey showed. Meanwhile, new orders dropped the most in five months.



On price front, both input costs and output charges increased for the first time in three and two months, respectively.



Finally, business expectations remained in positive territory, although overall sentiment dipped to its lowest in four months.



