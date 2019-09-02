Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 859490 ISIN: JP3158800007 Ticker-Symbol: UBE 
Frankfurt
30.08.19
08:01 Uhr
17,094 Euro
+0,372
+2,22 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
UBE INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBE INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,266
17,544
15:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KYOCERA
KYOCERA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KYOCERA CORPORATION53,65+0,43 %
UBE INDUSTRIES LTD17,094+2,22 %