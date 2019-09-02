

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - In order to meet the rising demand for key components enabling the expansion of 5G technology, Kyocera Corp. has agreed to acquire 51% of the shares of Ube Electronics, Ltd., a division of Ube Industries. Kyocera and Ube Industries will establish a joint venture to manufacture ceramic filters for 5G base station.



The 5G technology involves two types of base stations: macro-cell base stations; and small-cell base stations. Ceramic filters, a key product of Ube Electronics, are important components enabling macro cell base stations.



